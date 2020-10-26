Billy Slater praises leadership and work ethic of mentee Ryan Papenhuyzen

“Deadset superstar” Ryan Papenhuyzen has won the Clive Churchill Medal for his NRL Grand Final-winning performance.

Melbourne Storm legend Billy Slater worked with Papenhuyzen throughout the season, and told Mark Levy he has the makings of a future captain and “leadership all over”.

“He’s a humble young lad, he’s a hardworking young fella.

“I see how hard guys like Ryan Papenhuyzen have worked to develop their game, and when you have a small part of that and you help them grow as a person, I can understand how rewarding coaching is.”

Click PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full

Along with an extraordinary year came out-of-the-ordinary celebrations for the Storm’s “inner sanctum”.

Melbourne’s General Manager of Football Frank Ponissi told Mark and Billy the dressing room would usually be “chock-a-block” post-match.

“Last night it was purely just the players, the staff, and the family. That was unique, and it was very special.

“The last thing we do when we leave ANZ Stadium, we walk out in the middle of the field and … just reflect on the moment.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images