Billy Slater defends Dragons coach following shocking loss to NZ Warriors

St. George Illawarra Dragons coach Paul McGregor is facing mounting pressure to quit following his team’s shocking 18-nil loss to the New Zealand Warriors.

NRL great Billy Slater has defended McGregor, arguing replacing him would not necessarily change the team for the better.

“Let’s just look at the Titans for instance, how many times have they changed their coach, and their performances haven’t changed.

“So it’s not always changing the coach will solve the problem.”

Instead, Billy told Mark Levy, if he were a Dragons player he would opt to have “tough conversations” with his teammates.

Expensive halfback Ben Hunt is also facing criticism for his poor performance at the weekend, but Billy says he’s “the best option that they’ve got”.

“They’ve got some great names in their side, it certainly comes down to how you prepare.”

Click PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full

Image: Wide World of Sports