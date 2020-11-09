Billy Slater cites injury ‘unknowns’ in support of Boyd Cordner stand-down

Rugby league legend Billy Slater has come out in support of the decision that forced NSW Blues captain Boyd Cordner out of the 2020 State Of Origin series.

Cordner has a history of head knocks, and collided again with the Maroons’ Felise Kaufusi in game one.

“Boyd Cordner’s as tough as they come, so sometimes you’ve got to save them from themselves,” Billy told Mark Levy.

“There’s so much unknown around this injury.

“We’re still making decisions when we don’t have the data to back it up.”

Click PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full

Image: NSW Blues