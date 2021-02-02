2GB
Paul Gallen backs Israel Folau’s return to the NRL

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly in talks to bring Israel Folau back to the NRL but no formal application has yet been lodged.

Israel Folau was fired by the Wallabies in 2019 over his religiously motivated anti-homosexuality social media posts.

Paul Gallen told Ben Fordham the NRL would need to place strict guidelines in his contract.

“It was a while ago all this happened, and hopefully Israel has learned from it.

“If the NRL weren’t to let him back that would go against their inclusiveness policy.”

But Gallen questions whether Folau could handle a return to the field.

“I find his views dangerous and divisive but I also believe in giving people another go,” Ben Fordham said.

“But my gut tells me, it’s unlikely to happen.”

Image: Getty/Don Arnold

