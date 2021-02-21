2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Ben Fordham slams treatment of..

Ben Fordham slams treatment of former Australia Post boss Christine Holgate

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Australia PostChristine HolgateScott Morrison
Article image for Ben Fordham slams treatment of former Australia Post boss Christine Holgate

Ben Fordham has slammed the treatment of former Australia Post boss Christine Holgate as the spotlight turns to the treatment of women in Parliament House.

Last year, Christine Holgate resigned after outrage over spending $20,000 on Cartier watches.

A government report has since cleared Ms Holgate of any wrongdoing.

“Scott Morrison has never apologised for jumping the gun and rolling one of the most qualified female executives in this country,” Ben Fordham said.

“So if you want to talk about the treatment of women in Canberra, let’s talk about Christine Holgate.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873