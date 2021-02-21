Ben Fordham slams treatment of former Australia Post boss Christine Holgate

Ben Fordham has slammed the treatment of former Australia Post boss Christine Holgate as the spotlight turns to the treatment of women in Parliament House.

Last year, Christine Holgate resigned after outrage over spending $20,000 on Cartier watches.

A government report has since cleared Ms Holgate of any wrongdoing.

“Scott Morrison has never apologised for jumping the gun and rolling one of the most qualified female executives in this country,” Ben Fordham said.

“So if you want to talk about the treatment of women in Canberra, let’s talk about Christine Holgate.”

