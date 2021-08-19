Ben Fordham slams ‘sick and twisted’ anti-vaxxers trolling NSW Minister

NSW Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello is being targeted by anti-vaxxers after he was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy.

People on social media are claiming his diagnosis was caused by the COVID jab.

Mr Dominello hasn’t had his second dose of AstraZeneca yet, with his first dose received in May.

The TGA has listed Bell’s Palsy as a very rare side effect of the COVID vaccines.

“This is just unbelievable,” Ben Fordham said.

“If you’re one of the hundreds of anti-vaxxers who have been trolling him online you are sick and twisted.”

Image: NSW Health