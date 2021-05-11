2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Ben Fordham questions Treasurer over ‘..

Ben Fordham questions Treasurer over ‘crafty sidestepping’ in federal budget

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Budget 2021Business FeaturedJosh Frydenberg
Article image for Ben Fordham questions Treasurer over ‘crafty sidestepping’ in federal budget

Ben Fordham has questioned the Treasurer on measures announced for aged care in last night’s budget.

The $17.7 billion boost to aged care in the budget is designed to help support the elderly to stay in their own homes and address staffing issues.

An additional 33,800 training places will be created over two years for personal care workers.

Mandatory minimum care times will be introduced to increase the amount of time carers and nurses spend with residents each day.

“But is that a crafty way of sidestepping staff resident ratios? It feels like it is,” Ben questioned.

“Can you think in practical terms how difficult that would be?”

But Mr Frydenberg says the government is meeting the industry’s needs.

“If we don’t get a level of rigour around it then you won’t get the services that people need and deserve.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
BusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873