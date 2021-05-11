Ben Fordham questions Treasurer over ‘crafty sidestepping’ in federal budget

Ben Fordham has questioned the Treasurer on measures announced for aged care in last night’s budget.

The $17.7 billion boost to aged care in the budget is designed to help support the elderly to stay in their own homes and address staffing issues.

An additional 33,800 training places will be created over two years for personal care workers.

Mandatory minimum care times will be introduced to increase the amount of time carers and nurses spend with residents each day.

“But is that a crafty way of sidestepping staff resident ratios? It feels like it is,” Ben questioned.

“Can you think in practical terms how difficult that would be?”

But Mr Frydenberg says the government is meeting the industry’s needs.

“If we don’t get a level of rigour around it then you won’t get the services that people need and deserve.”

