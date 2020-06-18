Ben Fordham grills Deputy PM over ‘un-Australian’ use of taxpayer dollars

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has come under fire for billing the taxpayer for a trip to the Melbourne Cup.

Mr McCormack and his wife flew to Melbourne on a private jet before the Melbourne Cup and billed taxpayers for their return flights.

They attended the races with complimentary tickets for the Flemington’s exclusive Birdcage section.

The trip was justified by the Deputy Prime Minister reannouncing a three-year-old funding pledge for a sports hall the day before.

“I think Australians would say this is un-Australian,” Ben Fordham said, “if you’re getting free tickets, fantastic, good luck to you! But then don’t charge us for other expenses.”

On the Friday before the Melbourne Cup, the Nationals held a party room meeting in Nagambie, one and a half hours north of Melbourne.

Mr McCormack has been accused by members of his own party of organising the gathering so that MP’s could claim travel expenses.

The Deputy Prime Minister admitted to Ben Fordham Nationals MP Damian Drum had a horse running in the Spring Racing Carnival at Nagambie.

“But the fact remains we were always due to go to Damian Drum’s electorate,” Mr McCormack reasoned.

“Michael, it’s awfully convenient isn’t it?” Ben shot back.

