Ben Fordham encourages former Liberal MP Julia Banks to ‘name and shame’

Ben Fordham says former Liberal MP Julia Banks should name and shame those in parliament apart of the toxic culture.

Ahead of the launch of her book on her time in parliament, she has accused the Prime Minister of menacing behaviour.

She also claimed a Minister ran his hand up her leg during a meeting.

“What’s the point in making the claim if you’re not going to call out the individual?” Ben Fordham questioned.

“Name them and shame them!”

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy