Ben Fordham blasts ‘losers’ after former deputy PM cancelled

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mark Vaile
Ben Fordham has slammed a “ridiculous overreaction” that has seen a former deputy prime minister pushed out of his new role.

Former deputy prime minister Mark Vaile has turned down the of role chancellor of the University of Newcastle amid backlash by staff over his links to coal.

A group of 16 philanthropists and climate activists threatened to pull financial support and others threatened to hand back their Honours from the university.

“What a bunch of bedwetters,” Ben Fordham said.

