Ben Fordham and Ray Hadley address reports of a ‘divide’

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Ben FordhamGladys BerejiklianRAY HADLEY

Ben Fordham and Ray Hadley have addressed their differences in opinion over Gladys Berejiklian’s future.

Ray Hadley has made it clear he believes Ms Berejiklian’s position as NSW Premier is untenable but Ben Fordham believes the Premier hasn’t done anything wrong to warrant a resignation.

“Ray, who would have thought that we don’t agree on everything?” Ben Fordham asked.

“Well, what a revelation,” Ray said.

Click PLAY below to hear their comments in full

