2GB
Ben Fordham addresses reports Gladys Berejiklian could step down

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Gladys Berejiklian
Article image for Ben Fordham addresses reports Gladys Berejiklian could step down

Ben Fordham has addressed reports around Gladys Berejiklian’s future as NSW Premier.

7News has reported there have been discussions about contingency plans in the NSW government should Gladys Berejiklian quit, or be forced to quit, as Premier.

No one is planning to challenge the Premier at this stage and are unlikely to during the COVID crisis.

7News reports the plans are being put in place in case the Premier steps down.

“Gladys Berejiklian will not walk away from this fight, I can assure you of that,” Ben Fordham said.

“There’s certainly rumblings out there, but is anyone really going to challenge Gladys Berejiklian right now in the middle of the pandemic? I don’t think so.”

Ben Fordham
