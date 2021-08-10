2GB
Ben Fordham accuses Premier of running ‘protection racket’ for Brad Hazzard

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham is doubling down on his calls for the NSW Health Minister to step down.

Brad Hazzard lashed out at a COVID inquiry yesterday into the handling of the current outbreak.

An infected man travelled to Byron Bay for real estate reasons, a reasonable excuse under health orders signed by the Minister.

“Enough is enough,” Ben Fordham said.

“When is Gladys Berejiklian going to face up to reality and stop running a protection racket for Brad Hazzard.”

