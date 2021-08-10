Ben Fordham accuses Premier of running ‘protection racket’ for Brad Hazzard

Ben Fordham is doubling down on his calls for the NSW Health Minister to step down.

Brad Hazzard lashed out at a COVID inquiry yesterday into the handling of the current outbreak.

An infected man travelled to Byron Bay for real estate reasons, a reasonable excuse under health orders signed by the Minister.

“Enough is enough,” Ben Fordham said.

“When is Gladys Berejiklian going to face up to reality and stop running a protection racket for Brad Hazzard.”

