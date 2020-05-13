2GB
Beloved products find new homes amid crisis

5 hours ago
John Stanley
Amanda BehreGumtree

Restrictions on social movements are slowly lifting, and many of us are still finding it very difficult to go to stores and shop like we regularly would. In turn, this has resulted in a huge spike in the purchase of second-hand goods.

Gumtree is one of the many websites that has reaped the rewards of this increased interest in second-hand goods. Gumtree’s head of marketing Amanda Behre joins John Stanley with information on the current purchaser trends, stressing just how safe buying off Gumtree is.

John Stanley
