Aussie screen legend Hazel Phillips reveals the line Netflix cut
At the age of 91, Gold Logie-winning singer and actress Hazel Phillips has taken on two new roles.
She told Jim Wilson in addition to her cameo in a new “emotional, Harry Potter-type movie” alongside Sam Neill, she’ll soon star in a new Ford commercial.
“I’m just delighted that City Ford should think of me … elderly people are mostly overlooked.”
One of her most recent roles, however, turned out to have a disappointing downside.
“I was in a Paramount blockbuster called Love and Monsters that’s the second-favourite movie on Netflix.
“I’m thrilled about that, although all my lovely lines … were cut!”
Image: Kristian Dowling/Getty Images