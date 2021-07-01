Aussie screen legend Hazel Phillips reveals the line Netflix cut

At the age of 91, Gold Logie-winning singer and actress Hazel Phillips has taken on two new roles.

She told Jim Wilson in addition to her cameo in a new “emotional, Harry Potter-type movie” alongside Sam Neill, she’ll soon star in a new Ford commercial.

“I’m just delighted that City Ford should think of me … elderly people are mostly overlooked.”

One of her most recent roles, however, turned out to have a disappointing downside.

“I was in a Paramount blockbuster called Love and Monsters that’s the second-favourite movie on Netflix.

“I’m thrilled about that, although all my lovely lines … were cut!”

Image: Kristian Dowling/Getty Images