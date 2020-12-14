Aussie artists set to bring Christmas cheer to aged care facilities

Australian artists are coming together to bring Christmas cheer to aged care facilities with a Big Christmas Sing-A-Long on Thursday December 17.

The event will feature performers Johnny Young, Kamahl, Phil Walleystack, Ernie Dingo, Angus Gill, and Normie Rowe.

“All these people are going to be singing some Christmas cheer into various places where our elderly have been … virtually incarcerated (this year),” said Normie Rowe on Afternoons.

“You’re not just singing alone in your own loungeroom or wherever you may be – that becomes part of the concert itself,” said Joe Hildebrand.

“Let’s breathe a sigh of relief and thank God we live in Australia and not some of the other countries in the world,” said Mr Rowe.

Tickets can be booked here at $10 per residential aged care facility, residential village, or home/community care organisation.

