Attorney General accuses Labor of ‘politics’ over child sex abuse laws

Federal Labor will support the Morrison Government’s child sex abuse legislation, following a caucus meeting.

The ALP initially wanted to remove the mandatory minimum sentencing, but have backflipped and will now support the bill in its original form.

Earlier, federal Attorney-General Christian Porter told Ray Hadley he was “astonished” by Federal Labor on the tough new reforms for serious child sex offenders.

Labor had voted down the minimum mandatory sentences for serious child sex abusers on Monday night in the Upper House, with Mr Porter accusing the ALP of playing “procedural games”.

But this morning, Bill Shorten told the Today Show Labor would support the bill.

“Labor will support the bill when it returns to the Senate, in the event the government doesn’t agree with our amendments, we will not stop this law getting through,” Mr Shorten said.

Mr Porter accused Labor of “politics, procedure and no principle.”

“The child protection triage unit said the average number of child exploitation reports has increased from 776 to 1731 a month,” he told Ray.

“During this COVID crisis, very sadly we have seen more and more abusers online as kids are at home, spending time online.

“There is very sadly a tsunami of this stuff. We took this bill to the last election, it’s been a clear matter of principle.

“I am absolutely astonished by their behaviour on this.”

Ray said it had been “confusing”.

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

Image: Getty