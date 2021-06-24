2GB
ATO’s top tips for getting the most from your tax return

12 mins ago
Deborah Knight
ATOtax returns
Article image for ATO’s top tips for getting the most from your tax return

The financial year is racing to an end, meaning tax returns are back on top of to-do lists. 

The ATO is sharing its tips and shortcuts to working out just how much we can claim in this year’s tax returns.

“We want to make sure that people get the deductions they’re entitled to: nothing more, nothing less,” ATO Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh told Deborah Knight.

Press PLAY below to hear how to get back everything you’re entitled to (and what you can’t claim!)

Image: Getty

