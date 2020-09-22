‘Are we playing under-6s?’: Paul Gallen fires up over scrum experiment

The NRL’s latest experiment has copped a lashing from Cronulla Sharks legend Paul Gallen.

Only nominated forwards will be allowed to pack into the scrum during the Broncos-Cowboys and Warriors-Manly round 20 games, as part of a trial of several possible rule changes for next year.

Gal told Mark Levy the restriction doesn’t make sense.

“What are we playing, under-6s?

“Seriously – if you’ve got a bloke like David Fifita, of course you’re going to put him one-one-one with a halfback, why wouldn’t you?

“We’re not playing under-6s trying to look after these blokes, that is ridiculous.”

