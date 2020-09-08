Anthony Griffin protégé embraces his leadership again 7 years on

New St George Illawarra Dragons coach Anthony Griffin is being welcomed as a breath of fresh air for the struggling club.

Dragons playmaker Corey Norman previous played under Anthony ‘Hook’ Griffin’s leadership at the Brisbane Broncos.

He told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen Hook is not the sort of coach to ‘beat around the bush’.

“He’s a fresh face there, and he’ll bring in the right people to do the job as well.

“He’s a good coach, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Image: Nine News, St George Illawarra Dragons