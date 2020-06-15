Anthony Albanese responds to branch stacking scandal

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese says senior party figures may be brought in to conduct a review of the Victorian branch after branch stacking allegations.

Right faction warlord Adem Somyurek has been sacked from the cabinet after being named at the heart of the allegations, which were uncovered in a year-long investigation by 60 Minutes and The Age.

Mr Somyurek is being accused of branch stacking, using ministerial and electorate staff to obtain new members, loyal to Mr Somyurek, giving him internal control.

The Victorian Premier has referred the allegations aired against Mr Somyurek to Victoria Police and the Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission (IBAC).

Mr Albanese told Ben Fordham the national executive will be meeting today to discuss the best way forward for the Victorian Labor Party.

“There’s a discussion about getting senior elders in to make sure we clean up the show.”

He claims he knew nothing of the allegations until the investigation aired on Sunday night.

“I barely know this bloke.”

