Andrew Johns commends Roosters’ ‘true warrior’ Jake Friend

Sydney Roosters skipper Jake Friend has announced his immediate retirement from the game, due to health concerns after a series of head-knocks.

Rugby league great Andrew Johns wished Friend all the best in his post-NRL life.

“He’s toiled away for so long in the toughest position you can play in, and he’s always held his hands up,” he told Mark Levy.

“A true warrior, [and] a gentleman off the field.”

Image: Sydney Roosters/Official website