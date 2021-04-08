2GB
Andrew Johns commends Roosters’ ‘true warrior’ Jake Friend

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
ANDREW JOHNSJake Friendrugby league featuredSYDNEY ROOSTERS
Article image for Andrew Johns commends Roosters’ ‘true warrior’ Jake Friend

Sydney Roosters skipper Jake Friend has announced his immediate retirement from the game, due to health concerns after a series of head-knocks.

Rugby league great Andrew Johns wished Friend all the best in his post-NRL life.

“He’s toiled away for so long in the toughest position you can play in, and he’s always held his hands up,” he told Mark Levy.

“A true warrior, [and] a gentleman off the field.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Sydney Roosters/Official website

Rugby LeagueSports
