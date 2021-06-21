Ambos dig their heels in: What their strike means for you

NSW paramedics are continuing industrial action by only responding to life-threatening emergencies.

The state government has announced a 2.5 per cent yearly pay rise for government workers, including paramedics, over the next four years.

But the Health Services Union argues their pay isn’t keeping up with their interstate counterparts.

HSU NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes told Ben Fordham “none of our members want to be doing this”.

“The reality is the government has started this and we’re going to finish it.”

