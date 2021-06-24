2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Almost a hundred people missing after Miami building collapses

10 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Miami
Article image for Almost a hundred people missing after Miami building collapses

One person is dead and nearly 100 people missing after a building collapsed in Florida.

A search and rescue operation is looking for survivors after the 12-storey building partially collapsed in the middle of the night.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett has warned the death toll was likely to rise, saying, “The building is literally pancaked”.

US Correspondent Harley Carnes told Ben Fordham the building was built in the 1980s.

“It doesn’t make any sense.

“We know the situation is going to get a lot more dire before we figure it out.”

Press PLAY below to hear the details

Image: Getty/Joe Raedle 

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873