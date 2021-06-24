Almost a hundred people missing after Miami building collapses

One person is dead and nearly 100 people missing after a building collapsed in Florida.

A search and rescue operation is looking for survivors after the 12-storey building partially collapsed in the middle of the night.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett has warned the death toll was likely to rise, saying, “The building is literally pancaked”.

US Correspondent Harley Carnes told Ben Fordham the building was built in the 1980s.

“It doesn’t make any sense.

“We know the situation is going to get a lot more dire before we figure it out.”

Image: Getty/Joe Raedle