A teenage girl’s touching act to keep her late father’s memories alive

Sixteen-year-old Grace Truman was only 10 when her dad, Jeff Truman, died unexpectedly leaving just her and her mum, Julie Money.

As the years passed Grace noticed she was losing precious memories of her father, so decided to make a web series with her mum in order to remember him and help other young people deal with grief.

‘Graceful – Amazing Grace Series 2’ is an eight episode web series in which Grace, who plays herself, imagines what her father would do when she’s stuck and he shares anecdotes and gives her advice.

“I had to confess that I was losing memories to my mum, and that was really hard to do,” she told Jim Wilson on 2GB Drive.

“We realised in order to keep my dad’s memories alive we needed to share those stories, and we decided that a web series would be the best way to do that.”

The second series recently won Best Drama Series and Best International Web Series 2020 at the Digital Media Fest in Rome.

Image: Supplied