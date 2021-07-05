A job for Bob: Ageism hit for six by the power of radio

Deborah Knight has heard from older workers suffering under the weight of ageism, but thanks to the power of talkback radio there’s been a win!

70-year-old electrical engineer Bob was encouraged to apply for work at Bunnings, but has been knocked back at every round of hiring, he told Deborah Knight.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve applied, but I’ve [had] absolutely no interest.”

Listener Fred called in immediately after, with the offer of some temporary work.

After the Afternoons team put them in touch with each other, Bob called back with a promising update.

