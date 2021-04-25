2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘A disgrace’: Ben Fordham slams ‘..

‘A disgrace’: Ben Fordham slams ‘disrespect’ of veterans in Victoria

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Anzac DayVictoria
Article image for ‘A disgrace’: Ben Fordham slams ‘disrespect’ of veterans in Victoria

Image: The Age/Chris Hopkins

Ben Fordham has slammed the erection of a fence separating diggers from a dawn service in Victoria.

A wire fence was set up along Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance for the dawn service, with just 1400 people allowed into the ticketed event.

“How ridiculous, how demeaning,” Ben said.

“The disrespect shown to our veterans is a disgrace.

“They did not go to war just to be treated like POW’s in their own country.

“That image will haunt the Victorian government.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

RSL NSW President Ray James told Ben he sympathises with the veterans.

“It didn’t look good.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Ben Fordham
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873