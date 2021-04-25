‘A disgrace’: Ben Fordham slams ‘disrespect’ of veterans in Victoria

Image: The Age/Chris Hopkins

Ben Fordham has slammed the erection of a fence separating diggers from a dawn service in Victoria.

A wire fence was set up along Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance for the dawn service, with just 1400 people allowed into the ticketed event.

“How ridiculous, how demeaning,” Ben said.

“The disrespect shown to our veterans is a disgrace.

“They did not go to war just to be treated like POW’s in their own country.

“That image will haunt the Victorian government.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

RSL NSW President Ray James told Ben he sympathises with the veterans.

“It didn’t look good.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News