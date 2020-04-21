95-year-old retiree pleads for ‘bloody common sense’

A 95-year-old Western Australian man is taking a stand against his retirement facility.

An avid lawn bowler, Bob Taylor, is protesting the closure of his bowling green.

Mr Taylor told Ben Fordham that it is just a matter of “bloody common sense”.

“They’ve got the whole village in lockdown and has been for quite some time. We know why it’s in lockdown and we appreciate what’s got to be done.

“I started to get annoyed that the government said we can go and play golf and so I came up to our management and said, they can play golf, why can’t we play bowls?

“To me, it’s just common sense, there’s no reason why we can’t play twosomes on the bowling green like they do in golf.”

