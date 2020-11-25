2GB
2021 Ironmen and Ironwomen to inspire a new generation of Nippers

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
The 2021 Nutri-Grain IronMan and IronWoman Series is returning home to air on Nine’s Wide World of Sports over summer.

Speaking from personal experience, former Ironwoman Candice Warner told James Bracey broadcasting the event will serve to inspire the next generation.

“I’m so excited about this.

“Growing up as a Nipper, watching Ironmen and Ironwomen racing around almost every Sunday was unbelievable.

“For Channel Nine to pick that back up is brilliant, because there’s so many little Nippers out there that just aspire, and love these athletes.

“The athletes put in so much hard work, and so much training, that they deserve to be recognised.”

Click PLAY below to hear Candice’s comments in full

 

Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Mark Levy
Entertainment
