131 873

1680 Hours: Survival techniques for endless quarantine

9 mins ago
Jim Wilson
hotel quarantine
Article image for 1680 Hours: Survival techniques for endless quarantine

Thanks to COVID-19, horse transporter Cameron Croucher now has one of the world’s most unenviable jobs.

As managing director of Equine International Airfreight, Mr Croucher has spent 70 of the last 148 days in hotel quarantine, totalling 1680 hours.

And it’s not over yet: he told Jim Wilson he anticipates at least another 112 days this year locked up, unless restrictions change.

Mr Croucher shared some of the creative ways he worked around the challenges of self-isolation, particularly the gastronomical situation.

“I cooked the salmon on the iron … I also ordered in some mussels and steamed them in the kettle.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

