11-year-old Ollie challenges Deborah Knight

Nine, in partnership with the Sydney Children’s Hospital Foundation, has launched the annual Gold Telethon appeal.

One of the appeals most treasured fundraisers is 11-year-old state cross country runner, Ollie who has been visiting the Sydney Children’s Hospital since he was a baby and needed his right foot amputated when he was four.

Ollie has issued Deborah Knight a challenge as part of his own tri-for-gold appeal, a triathlon people can do at home and with money raised going to the Sydney Children’s Hospital.

He has challenged Deb to run, swim or cycle 5km and donate to his cause.

“I haven’t been doing much exercise lately, I don’t know if I can do it,” joked Deb.

To help Ollie reach his fundraising goal visit:

www.fundraiseforsydneykids.org.au/fundraisers/ollie-tri-for-gold