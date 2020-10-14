Sister’s heartfelt appeal over murder of ‘great guy’ Mark Russell

The sister of a man stabbed to death in his Surry Hills unit has pleaded with anyone who knows anything about her brother’s death to come forward.

Today police announced a $1 million reward for information over Mark Russell’s murder back on Sunday 25 February 2018.

Police believe there may have been a number of people in his unit the night before his death.

His sister, Julie-Ann Stewart, told Jim Wilson it was a hugely traumatic experience losing her “happy, fun-loving” brother.

“If anyone thinks they saw something or heard something, if they could just go to the police you never know it might help solve the crime.”

She said he was a “great guy” who lived rough but she has no idea who would hurt her brother.

“Any little thing can help.”

Press PLAY to hear more