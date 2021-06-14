‘What sort of stupidity is this?!’: Bail granted after vicious assault on cops

Ray Hadley has slammed a decision to grant bail to a man who allegedly viciously assaulted two police officers.

A 30-year-old appeared via audio visual link to a registrar at Albury Local Court and was granted bail after two police officers were assaulted at a Griffith pub.

The man had allegedly punched a security guard in the head and, when police intervened, he allegedly knocked a male constable to the ground and punched him to the head before also punching a 32-year-old female probationary constable to the head.

The man then allegedly continued to punch the 24-year-old male constable to the head whilst another man held the officer to the ground.

NSW Police Association Lead Organiser Jon Goddard told Ray Hadley local police are “absolutely filthy on this decision”.

“I mean, what sort of stupidity is this?!” Ray said.

“I don’t apologise for my language.”

