WATCH | Wheelchair-bound man robbed at ATM

Police have released CCTV footage of a man in a wheelchair being robbed at a Sydney ATM.

The 42-year-old man, who suffers from paraplegia cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair, was withdrawing money at an ATM on George Street at Haymarket on Sunday morning.

Two men were lurking in the enclosed alcove area while he withdrew his money.

The CCTV footage shows one of the men snatching cash from the man’s hands.

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify the two men who were last seen running along George Street.

The first man is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a large build and red hair.

The second man is also described as Caucasian, with a medium build and light-brown short hair.