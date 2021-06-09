Todd McKenney’s new stage show a bonanza of classic hits

Legend of Australian stage and screen Todd McKenney is going on tour with a tribute to the biggest names of the 60s and 70s.

Todd will perform hits from Peter Allen, Bette Midler, Tom Jones, Barry Manilow and more.

As Jim Wilson’s House Band, Todd will give Drive listeners an in-studio preview of what’s in store for audiences across Greater Sydney.

Venues/Dates:

Bankstown Sports Club, Bankstown | Fri 27 Aug

Wenty Leagues Club, Wentworthville | Sat 28 Aug

Glen Street Theatre, Frenchs Forest | Sat 4 September (Matinee + Evening)

Glasshouse Theatre, Port Macquarie | Fri 10 Sep

The Arthouse, Wyong | Sat 11 Sep

Dee Why RSL, Dee Why | Fri 17 Sep

Illawarra Performing Arts Centre – IMB Theatre, Wollongong | Sat 18 Sep

Castle Hill RSL, Castle Hill | Fri 24 Sep

The Cube, Campbelltown | Sat 25 Sep

Penrith Panthers – Evans Theatre, Penrith | Fri 8 Oct

Belmont 16s, Belmont | Sat 9 Oct

Get tickets at toddmckenney.com.au