Todd McKenney’s new stage show a bonanza of classic hits

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Todd McKenny

Legend of Australian stage and screen Todd McKenney is going on tour with a tribute to the biggest names of the 60s and 70s.

Todd will perform hits from Peter Allen, Bette Midler, Tom Jones, Barry Manilow and more.

As Jim Wilson’s House Band, Todd will give Drive listeners an in-studio preview of what’s in store for audiences across Greater Sydney.

Venues/Dates:

  • Bankstown Sports Club, Bankstown | Fri 27 Aug
  • Wenty Leagues Club, Wentworthville | Sat 28 Aug
  • Glen Street Theatre, Frenchs Forest | Sat 4 September (Matinee + Evening)
  • Glasshouse Theatre, Port Macquarie | Fri 10 Sep
  • The Arthouse, Wyong | Sat 11 Sep
  • Dee Why RSL, Dee Why | Fri 17 Sep
  • Illawarra Performing Arts Centre – IMB Theatre, Wollongong | Sat 18 Sep
  • Castle Hill RSL, Castle Hill | Fri 24 Sep
  • The Cube, Campbelltown | Sat 25 Sep
  • Penrith Panthers – Evans Theatre, Penrith | Fri 8 Oct
  • Belmont 16s, Belmont | Sat 9 Oct

Get tickets at toddmckenney.com.au

Jim Wilson
EntertainmentLifestyleMusic
