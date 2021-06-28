2GB
Support package coming for locked down Sydney businesses

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
covid-19
A support package is expected to be announced today for struggling Sydney businesses.

Some businesses are warning they will have to shut if they don’t receive government assistance during the latest lockdown.

Nine News reporter Chris O’Keefe told Ben Fordham the scheme announced today will be similar to the northern beaches support package.

“So cash grants for businesses that have been affected by this two-week lockdown.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full details

 

Ben Fordham
