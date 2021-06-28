Support package coming for locked down Sydney businesses
A support package is expected to be announced today for struggling Sydney businesses.
Some businesses are warning they will have to shut if they don’t receive government assistance during the latest lockdown.
Nine News reporter Chris O’Keefe told Ben Fordham the scheme announced today will be similar to the northern beaches support package.
“So cash grants for businesses that have been affected by this two-week lockdown.”
