Rita Panahi hits out as ‘far-left lunacy’ shatters teenager’s dreams

2 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Columnist Rita Panahi has rebuked the cancel culture warriors who “completely shattered” a young woman’s dreams.

Rita took aim at the individuals and institutions who enabled the rejection of a white American teenager from her chosen college, after a short clip of her using the n-word when she was 15 years old was reshared online.

“Her dreams were completely shattered … the mob won,” she told Joe Hildebrand.

“There’s no mercy, there’s no sense of forgiveness … she apologised unreservedly and yet that wasn’t good enough.

“It is incredible, [that] the absolute … fringe-dwelling, far-left lunacy is acceptable … it’s the woke witch trials!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

