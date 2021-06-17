2GB
Ray Hadley praises ‘common sense decision’ on alleged police attacker’s fate

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
GriffithJon GoddardJusticepolice attacks
Article image for Ray Hadley praises ‘common sense decision’ on alleged police attacker’s fate

An esteemed magistrate is being praised for reversing the call to allow an alleged police attacker bail.

The 30-year-old is accused of punching a security guard and two constables at a Griffith pub.

“Thank goodness for [Magistrate] Michael Love,” Ray Hadley said.

Police Association NSW lead organiser Jon Goddard commended the “common sense decision”.

“When the Justice viewed the evidence … and actually looked at what had occurred, this accused male was put back where he belongs: back in custody.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full police union response

Image: Getty

 

RELATED

‘What sort of stupidity is this?!’: Bail granted after vicious assault on cops

 

Ray Hadley
CrimeLawNewsNSW
