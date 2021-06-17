Ray Hadley praises ‘common sense decision’ on alleged police attacker’s fate

An esteemed magistrate is being praised for reversing the call to allow an alleged police attacker bail.

The 30-year-old is accused of punching a security guard and two constables at a Griffith pub.

“Thank goodness for [Magistrate] Michael Love,” Ray Hadley said.

Police Association NSW lead organiser Jon Goddard commended the “common sense decision”.

“When the Justice viewed the evidence … and actually looked at what had occurred, this accused male was put back where he belongs: back in custody.”

