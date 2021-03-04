Potential tsunami threat to Australia following NZ earthquakes

A tsunami watch alert has been issued for Norfolk Island following a 8.1 magnitude earthquake off New Zealand’s North Island.

Two 7.3 and 7.4 magnitude quakes shook the NZ coast earlier this morning, prompting warnings to move as far inland as possible.

Several other regions have issued tsunami warnings, including Hawaii, American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, New Caledonia, Tonga and Vanuatu.

Waves of between 1 and 3 metres are expected to hit the north coast of the North Island, with the whole country’s coastline on alert.

North Island resident Robyn told Ben Fordham tsunami alerts have been ringing throughout her town in the Northland region.

“My husband’s on his way home, so a lot of the businesses now are closing up. We’re really waiting and watching to see what’s happened and whether we go to high ground.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Geoscience Aus seismologist Spiro Spiliopoulos told Ben the warnings should be taken seriously.

He explained that Norfolk Island has been issued with a ‘possible marine threat’.

“That means there are unusual conditions offshore, so if you’re on a boat or on the beach you’ve got to be careful for that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full update

The Bureau of Meteorology warns a potential impact on Norfolk Island is expected to hit from 10am.

The Olive café owner Naomi told Ben despite receiving a text message warning residents to stay out of the water, it’s otherwise “business as usual”.

“There’s not too many low-laying houses around the coast … we’re all set up pretty high; we’re pretty much known as being on a rock.

“The café’s up quite high compared to the low level of the water.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud told Ben he’s “very confident” there’s no need to evacuate on Norfolk Island.

However, he warned those on the island not to put emergency services personnel at risk by failing to heed the warning.

“The best thing to do is just stay out of the water today, until we can make further assessments.

“We’ve just got to see this one out, and make sure we do as we’re told.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Bureau of Meteorology