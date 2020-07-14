Police officer reflects on wild chase that continues to haunt him

A former NSW Police Officer has detailed a wild chase of armed offenders that went relatively unnoticed at the time.

Leigh Fiddes retired with severe PTSD after years of service and told Ben Fordham he had a confronting career.

One event which has stuck with him was a pursuit that ensued from Gundagai to Yass.

Masked men broke into the service station near the Dog on the Tuckerbox in Gundagai in 2015.

He chased the armed offenders who fired shots at him and his colleague.

His mother, Yvonne, contacted Ben Fordham to shed light on the incident saying, “coverage for this incident was a small block in the local paper.”

Mr Fiddes told Ben Fordham he still remembers the reaction of the masked offenders when he arrested them.

“They were just smiling. I’ll never forget it.

“There’s stuff out in the country area that people aren’t aware of.”

Image: Getty