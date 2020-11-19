Mayor decries ‘nonsense brain fart’ from MPs threatening heritage-listed building

Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne is calling out the state government over the possibility a heritage-listed power station could be knocked down to make way for a new metro station.

The construction of the Metro West, the largest transport project in Australian history, could see the White Bay Power Station knocked down.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance said the station is “a highly contaminated site, full of asbestos” that “really adds no value”.

Yesterday’s announcement from the NSW Treasurer and Transport Minister that they intend to demolish the historic White Bay Power Station is an obscene threat which, if carried out, would constitute a crime against the heritage of Sydney. pic.twitter.com/3GvuMZWYUi — Darcy Byrne (@MayorDarcy) November 18, 2020

Mayor Byrne told Ben Fordham there’s no need to knock down the building to build the metro station.

“This is really just a frolic from the Treasurer and the Transport Minister. Maybe they engaged their mouths before their brains.

“This is really one of Sydney’s most important heritage sites.”

