Mayor decries ‘nonsense brain fart’ from MPs threatening heritage-listed building

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Darcy Byrne
Article image for Mayor decries ‘nonsense brain fart’ from MPs threatening heritage-listed building

Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne is calling out the state government over the possibility a heritage-listed power station could be knocked down to make way for a new metro station.

The construction of the Metro West, the largest transport project in Australian history, could see the White Bay Power Station knocked down.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance said the station is “a highly contaminated site, full of asbestos” that “really adds no value”.

Mayor Byrne told Ben Fordham there’s no need to knock down the building to build the metro station.

“This is really just a frolic from the Treasurer and the Transport Minister. Maybe they engaged their mouths before their brains.

“This is really one of Sydney’s most important heritage sites.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Google Maps

Ben Fordham
