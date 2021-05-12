Listener shares sickening footage of mice overrunning home

A listener has shared footage of mice plaguing their home in the Central Tablelands.

Listener Sam wrote to Ray Hadley after hearing him mention the issue on yesterday’s show. (See Sam’s note below)

“I have a video I recorded of what I had caught on just a dining room bench where I had to move our food to,” Sam wrote.

Sam said the family is constantly waking at night to mice chewing on their feet.

NSW Farmers Grains Committee Chair Matthew Madden told Ray Hadley the situation isn’t improving.

“We need the mice numbers under control, otherwise we could face a bigger crisis come spring.”

