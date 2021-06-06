Former MP slams ‘absolute barefaced lie’ in brumby controversy

There are calls for the federal government to intervene in the management of feral horses in the Kosciuszko National Park.

Former National Party member for Monaro, Peter Cochran, told Ben Fordham the park’s fauna was decimated by bushfires in 2003 and 2020 and the brumby population is not harmful.

“The brumbies have in fact protected the remaining vegetation and wildlife.”

He claims the latest figure of more than 14,000 brumbies in the park is “an exaggeration”.

“That’s an absolute barefaced lie and they know it.”

