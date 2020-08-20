Education Minister says health comes first as schools navigate new restrictions

The NSW Education Minister says she sympathises with children who have had their school year disrupted but that health comes first.

The prestigious GPS schoolboy sporting competitions have been suspended due to tightened coronavirus guidelines for schools.

NSW Health has said sporting competitions that brought together schools from different parts of Sydney would need to be suspended.

Graduations and formals will also be cancelled.

But now, NSW Sports Minister Geoff Lee told Ben Fordham GPS schools have been advised sport can go ahead as long as they follow NSW Health guidelines.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell told Ben community safety comes first.

“I feel for these kids, I really do … but we’ve got to follow what Dr Kerry Chant and Health are advising us to do.”

