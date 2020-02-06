East coast braces for massive storms and flooding

Heavy rainfall will continue to fall along the east coast in the coming days, bringing severe storms and flash flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued storm warnings stretching from south-east Queensland all the way down to the NSW south coast.

Heavy rain is forecast today from the Queensland border to the Hunter, severely impacting Lismore, Grafton, Port Macquarie, Taree, Coffs Harbour, and Dorrigo.

Sydney is expected to feel the full force of the weather system over the weekend.

SES Commissioner Carlene York tells Ray Hadley significant rainfall on the fire-ravaged south coast is still “a few days away”, but the news isn’t all positive.

“It brings some added risks to those areas because the ground is not stable and the vegetation’s gone.

“Trees are more inclined to topple over in the rain.”

Some parts of south-east Queensland have copped their biggest rainfall in years, with isolated falls of more than 200 millimetres.

In Brisbane, the CBD is being hammered by torrential rain, causing flash flooding and traffic chaos.

Outside Ray’s studio at 4BC in Cannon Hill, the local park became a lake.

QFES Assistant Commissioner Andrew Short tells Ray they’ve started to receive calls for help, but are expecting many more in the coming days.

He says the drought-stricken north of the state is still “incredibly dry”.

