Contact Us (AIM App)

The below contact details are for general, newsroom and sales enquiries.

If you wish to contact a show or presenter, please head to the Contact a Program section of the app. If you are having difficulty with the app, head to the Help and Support section of the app.

Open Line and Talkback:
Within NSW: 131 873 (Local Call)
Outside Australia: +61 2 8381 0319
Text line: 0460 873 873
Email: digital.products@2gb.com

Nine Radio Head Office:
Reception: (02) 9134 0000

Street Address (for pick-ups and deliveries):
Radio 2GB Level G,
Building C, 33-35 Saunders St
Pyrmont NSW 2009,
Australia

Postal Address:
GPO Box 4290
Sydney, NSW
2001, Australia

Complaints:
Fill out the form on our website if you’d like to make a complaint.

