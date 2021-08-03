2GB
‘Bunch of idiots’ pose as AFP officers to overthrow Australian government

7 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for ‘Bunch of idiots’ pose as AFP officers to overthrow Australian government

A man allegedly involved in an anti-government plot to pose as federal police and recruit others has been charged with impersonating a Commonwealth public official.

The terrorist group are alleged to have arranged the manufacture of fake AFP badges, and posted recruitment videos with the goal of overthrowing the federal government.

Ray Hadley described the case as “beyond belief”, and far removed from what’s expected in Australia.

AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw, who was impersonated by the group, told Ray he was surprised by the “bizarre” case.

“It’s quite concerning and disturbing to see that people are willing to go this far.”

He thanked those who ‘did their due diligence’ and contacted the AFP via official channels.

“Check your facts.

“There’s some prevention work that we’ll be doing with all the community about what’s legitimate and not.

“They’re a bunch of idiots to say the least.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story and Commissioner’s response

Image: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Ray Hadley
