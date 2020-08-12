Ben Fordham demands action after teacher hired despite child porn charges
Ben Fordham has questioned how a primary school teacher caught with child pornography was able to continue working in NSW schools.
The Australian revealed Michael Thomas was hired to teach 10-year-olds at Moree Public School but lasted just one month before concerns were raised about his classroom performance.
He eventually stood down at the start of term 3.
The 35-year-old has previously been charged with possessing child abuse material after admitting to keeping a pornography collection in 2012.
He was stripped of his accreditation but it was reinstated after he convinced the NSW Office of the Children’s Guardian that there was a “low risk” of him reoffending.
“I can only pray that someone in the Education Department with half a brain tells this guy his teaching days are over,” Ben Fordham said.
