Back to school: NSW government’s message to parents
Children in NSW will return to school full-time today as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease.
NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance has urged parents to drive children to school or let them walk or ride their bikes to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
There are capacity limits being imposed on buses, trains and ferries but school children will take priority.
School attendance will be compulsory and any child marked absent will be followed up.
