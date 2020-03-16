2GB newsreader surprised by lack of measures at Aussie airport

Strict new travel measures to combat the spread of coronavirus require overseas travellers arriving in Australia to self-isolate for 14 days.

Sydney News Director Natalie Peters landed in Sydney just hours before these measures began and she tells Ray Hadley she’s surprised at the way airlines are handling travel advice.

“Not one of the flights was there a mention about coronavirus when we got on. There was nothing about washing your hands or what to do if you started showing symptoms over a 12-hour flight. It wasn’t until that medical advice came through an hour before landing that anyone on board said anything official.

“There’s not a lot of information for actual travellers. The customer journey communications need to be stepped up by the airlines.”

On landing in Sydney she was given a sheet on avoiding swine flu, but it is believed travellers are now being provided with a coronavirus information sheet.

Despite arriving before the ban, she tells Ray she’ll go into self-isolation.

“I’m not showing any symptoms, I don’t have to self-isolate, although, just for the record I’m choosing to this week, just because the virus doesn’t know if its 10pm or midnight.

“My biggest fear is not me getting sick, it’s my parents, and other people like them getting sick. So I’m staying put till I get advice that I’m fine. It feels like the responsible thing to do.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview